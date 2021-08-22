27 activities in Northumberland to keep kids entertained before holidays end

What is left for the kids to do? Here are 27 suggestions that might help you through to September. Don’t forget August Bank Holiday weekend is looming too.
1. Go Ape, Matfen Hall
Go Ape, where you can swing through the trees and fly down the zip wires in a treetop adventure. swing through the trees and fly down the zip wires. It is the first Go Ape to be built in the grounds of a country house hotel. Visit goape.co.uk/locations/matfen
Photo: Supplied
2. Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre, near Ford
Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre, near Ford, is run on a 'not-for-profit' basis and all activities are carried out to raise funds which are ploughed back into the centre. No set charge to visit, donations welcome. See www.hayfarmheavies.co.uk
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Whitehouse Farm, Morpeth
Whitehouse Farm Centre is Northumberland’s largest family-run farm attraction, spread over 40 acres, located south of Morpeth and just a mile off the A1. Range of animals and play activities. Visit www.whitehousefarmcentre.co.uk
Photo: Supplied
4. Northumberland Country Zoo, Eshottheugh, Felton
Snow leopards are the latest to be added to the family-run animal collection at Northumberland Country Zoo, which has 17 acres for visitors to explore with over 50 species of animals to see, including lynx, wallaby and ring-tailed lemurs. More at https://www.northumberlandzoo.co.uk/ Pictured is Karli, one of the snow leopards at Northumberland Zoo.
Photo: supplied