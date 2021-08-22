Activities for children in Northumberland. Clockwise from top left: The Forgotten Garden Adventure Golf at The Alnwick Garden; Go Ape at Matfen Hall; Northside Surf School paddle-boarding at Amble; and Whitehouse Farm, near Morpeth.

27 activities in Northumberland to keep kids entertained before holidays end

The last few days of the summer holidays can be the most taxing!

By Paul Larkin
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 4:16 pm

What is left for the kids to do? Here are 27 suggestions that might help you through to September. Don’t forget August Bank Holiday weekend is looming too.

1. Go Ape, Matfen Hall

Go Ape, where you can swing through the trees and fly down the zip wires in a treetop adventure. swing through the trees and fly down the zip wires. It is the first Go Ape to be built in the grounds of a country house hotel. Visit goape.co.uk/locations/matfen

2. Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre, near Ford

Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre, near Ford, is run on a 'not-for-profit' basis and all activities are carried out to raise funds which are ploughed back into the centre. No set charge to visit, donations welcome. See www.hayfarmheavies.co.uk

3. Whitehouse Farm, Morpeth

Whitehouse Farm Centre is Northumberland’s largest family-run farm attraction, spread over 40 acres, located south of Morpeth and just a mile off the A1. Range of animals and play activities. Visit www.whitehousefarmcentre.co.uk

4. Northumberland Country Zoo, Eshottheugh, Felton

Snow leopards are the latest to be added to the family-run animal collection at Northumberland Country Zoo, which has 17 acres for visitors to explore with over 50 species of animals to see, including lynx, wallaby and ring-tailed lemurs. More at https://www.northumberlandzoo.co.uk/ Pictured is Karli, one of the snow leopards at Northumberland Zoo.

