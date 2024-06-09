D-Day anniversary commemorations in Alnwick.D-Day anniversary commemorations in Alnwick.
D-Day anniversary commemorations in Alnwick.

25 pictures from D-Day 80th anniversary commemorative event at Alnwick Castle

By Ian Smith
Published 9th Jun 2024, 14:56 BST
As the nation remembered the Allied forces who served on D-Day 80 years ago, a commemorative event held in Alnwick concluded with The Duke of Northumberland lighting a beacon on the barbican of Alnwick Castle.

Alnwick Town Council invited representatives of the armed forces, cadets, emergency services, religious organisations and veterans to the event hosted by Northumberland Estates.

The Duke of Northumberland said: "Today is an opportunity to remember those who took part in the D- Day landings. We particularly remember the men from Alnwick who served in the Normandy campaigns and all those who provided essential services in wartime Northumberland."

Mayor Geoff Watson added: “Today, across the country, we commemorate the peace and freedom granted to us through the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of so many thousands involved in the D-Day landings. It was wonderful to witness a beacon being lit in Alnwick, the town is proud of its military connections and as ever we shall remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Thanks to Jane Coltman and Alnwick Town Council for the pictures.

The D-Day anniversary flag.

1. dday flag 1.jpg

The D-Day anniversary flag. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland with piper Andrew Davison.

2. D-Day 2

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland with piper Andrew Davison. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
The beacon lit on the barbican of Alnwick Castle.

3. D-Day 3

The beacon lit on the barbican of Alnwick Castle. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Mayor Geoff Watson.

4. D-Day 4

Mayor Geoff Watson. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Alnwick CastleAlnwickNorthumberland