Alnwick Town Council invited representatives of the armed forces, cadets, emergency services, religious organisations and veterans to the event hosted by Northumberland Estates.

The Duke of Northumberland said: "Today is an opportunity to remember those who took part in the D- Day landings. We particularly remember the men from Alnwick who served in the Normandy campaigns and all those who provided essential services in wartime Northumberland."

Mayor Geoff Watson added: “Today, across the country, we commemorate the peace and freedom granted to us through the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of so many thousands involved in the D-Day landings. It was wonderful to witness a beacon being lit in Alnwick, the town is proud of its military connections and as ever we shall remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Thanks to Jane Coltman and Alnwick Town Council for the pictures.

2 . D-Day 2 The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland with piper Andrew Davison. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales