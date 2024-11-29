23-year-old Lewis forges his own path by starting a plumbing and heating business
LM Plumbing and Heating Services Ltd was launched by Lewis McKay earlier this year and he has already had jobs in different parts of the country.
Oil central heating systems, bespoke bathrooms, underfloor heating, tiling, dealing with blocked drains and carrying our repairs are among the services he provides.
Now based in Doddington near Wooler, Lewis is hoping that it will be a long-term success after getting used to being responsible for bookkeeping and other business tasks in the first few months.
He said: “Although it is challenging doing outdoor jobs in cold weather, I’m pleased with how things have gone so far – with the best part about having my own business being able to take a plain canvas when it comes to things like a new bathroom and turning it into something good for the client.
“My dad Gordon died in March and I decided to combine money that he left for me with money I had saved to start my own business. Hopefully I will make him proud.”
After school, Lewis became a qualified car mechanic then applied to the Army but was badly injured in a car accident. After recovering, he moved into plumbing and heating and became an apprentice at Happy Gas Ltd – his mother Amanda was a director of that business at the time.
His brother Jason, who is a qualified plumber, does some of the jobs with Lewis. Contact the business by calling 07859 121188 or via the LM Plumbing & Heating Facebook page.
