23 words and phrases that only people from Northumberland will understand, according to our readers
There are dozens of words which we use in Northumberland that make little sense to outsiders.
We published a story last week listing 29 colloquialisms, and asked readers to write to us if they had any more.
We were overwhelmed by the response, so have listed some of the words which Northumberland Gazette readers claim are only used by local people.
Much of the slang used in Northumberland comes from both Geordie and Scottish – depending on how close to the border and Newcastle you are, so it can also be heard further afield.
Big job – party
Capture – female
Claggy – sticky
Clarty – muddy
Coin – turn
Derg – dog
Dorty – dirty
Gadgie – man
Gan Hyem – go home
Geggs – glasses
Gowk – apple core
Guffy – pig
Hadaway – go away
Hetty – toilet
Heugh – crag
How – often added to the start of a sentence
Howay – often added to the start of a sentence
Like – often added to the end of a sentence
Lough – lake
Man – often added to the end of a sentence
Marra – mate
Marrow – mate
Mortal – drunk
Plodge – paddle in the sea
Wean – child
If you know of any other Northumberland words, get in touch by emailing: [email protected]