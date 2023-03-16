We published a story last week listing 29 colloquialisms, and asked readers to write to us if they had any more.

We were overwhelmed by the response, so have listed some of the words which Northumberland Gazette readers claim are only used by local people.

Much of the slang used in Northumberland comes from both Geordie and Scottish – depending on how close to the border and Newcastle you are, so it can also be heard further afield.

There are certain words only people from Northumberland will understand.

Big job – party

Capture – female

Claggy – sticky

Clarty – muddy

Coin – turn

Derg – dog

Dorty – dirty

Gadgie – man

Gan Hyem – go home

Geggs – glasses

Gowk – apple core

Guffy – pig

Hadaway – go away

Hetty – toilet

Heugh – crag

How – often added to the start of a sentence

Howay – often added to the start of a sentence

Like – often added to the end of a sentence

Lough – lake

Man – often added to the end of a sentence

Marra – mate

Marrow – mate

Mortal – drunk

Plodge – paddle in the sea

Wean – child