Readers have been sharing their favourite snaps for World Photography Day.

23 more of your pictures celebrating the beauty of Northumberland

We were inundated with your favourite pictures of Northumberland, marking World Photography Day on Thursday, August 19.

By Paul Larkin
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 6:10 pm

So, after posting a gallery of the most stunning images, we thought we’d extend the celebrations with another selection for you to wallow in the majesty of our fabulous county. Feel free to add to the pictures already sent to our post on Facebook here.

1. True love

A love heart puddle in front of Lindisfarne Castle.

Photo: Lynne Morelli

2. Water under the bridge

The Royal Border Bridge at Berwick spanning the River Tweed.

Photo: Martin Ross

3. No parking!

Newton-by-the-Sea, with views of Dunstanburgh Castle in the distance. Well worth a visit, says Paul.

Photo: Paul Devine

4. Sky on fire

A stunning Northumberland sunset.

Photo: Pauline Clegg

