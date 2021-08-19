22 pictures to celebrate Northumberland's beauty on World Photography Day

And on World Photography Day (Thursday, August 19), we are using your favourite pictures of Northumberland to celebrate our county’s beauty and everything that makes it a great place to live and work.

The annual celebration aims to highlight the art, craft, history and science behind photography.

So if you’re heading out and about today, don’t forget to capture those precious moments on camera.

Add your favourite Northumberland pictures to our post on Facebook here, and check out today’s special World Photography Day round-up below.

1. Blooming lovely A beautiful view at Holy Island as the poppies grow. Photo: Lundgren Tours

2. Sea dog Jasmine on the sea wall at Craster. Photo: Paula Tonks

3. Seaside A peaceful moment at Druridge Bay. Photo: Nick Watson

4. View from the top Looking out over the Cheviots from the memorial garden in Hulne Park, Alnwick. Photo: Kathryn Bell