‘Boobiful Blooms’ is returning for a third year, so it is time to start planting your entries.

The flower competition, which involves making floral displays in bras and placing them around Seahouses, aims to raise awareness of breast cancer.

As well as adding a flash of colour to the area, the displays also carry a powerful message which organisers hope encourages people to check their breasts for lumps and bumps.

The initiative first started in 2021, when three women from the village were affected by cancer.

Sue Patterson, Lizzie Moore and Julie Harris hope that the bra displays get people talking about cancer and make them think about checking their bodies.

Sue said: “This is our third year doing this. My mum died and she had had cancer in the past and Lizzie’s mum died of breast cancer, so we wanted to support our local cancer charity.

"We came up with the idea of plants in bras, and it wasn’t just about making the village look pretty and having a bit of a laugh, it was drawing attention to the importance of checking yourself for lumps and bumps.”

In the past two years, around 50 households have got involved, with the message being spread from the harbour to the sea front and around the streets.

To get involved, each household is asked to donate £5 which goes towards the local cancer charity.

Seahouses and District Cancer Research and Relief Fund, which was first established in the 1970s, supports cancer patients between Embleton and Lowick, from their diagnosis to the end of treatment.

Sue added: “It’s not a big ask, a fiver, but I am thinking of the cost of living crisis. But it does make people smile and it is an important message.”

As you all begin planting for this year’s ‘boobiful blooms’, here are 22 previous displays:

