Lilidorei, the new £15.5m visitor attraction at The Alnwick Garden, is set to open later this spring – but pupils from St Paul’s Primary School were recently invited in for a sneak peek.

The world’s biggest play structure and adventure village aims to bring the magic of Christmas all year round and attract 280,000 visitors per year to Northumberland.

Years in the making, the project is the brainchild of the Duchess of Northumberland, who wanted to create a magical land filled with clan houses, secret sounds, and visual attractions designed to encourage children to use their own imagination.

Its focal point is Elfwin Drin, the world’s largest play structure, which is 26 metres tall with 170 metres of rope bridges and six slides, surrounded by individual homes to the clans, and a gaol (for naughty elves) all policed under the watchful eye of the Squiffles.

The lower level of the play structure and magical village is accessible to all and there are mushroom and cupcake-shaped cafes and food stalls for parents to relax in as their children play.

Here are 22 pictures to whet the appetite.

