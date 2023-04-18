News you can trust since 1854
21 pictures from Alnwick Spring Show as event makes a welcome return after three year gap

Alnwick Spring Show made a successful return after a three-year break on Saturday.

By Ian Smith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:12 BST

Show co-ordinator Gill Starkey said: “Given our three year absence, the new show committee were very pleased with how the show went.

"We could have had more entries but plenty of people came along to take a look and the judges were impressed with the standard if not the quantity of entries.

"We have a reputation as a very friendly show and hopefully this will translate into more folk feeling that they could have a go next year.

“The entries in the children’s classes were particularly impressive and next year we need to encourage more adults to enter and increase the number of cookery and craft entries.”

The event, held at Willowburn Sports Centre, was supported by Alnwick Town Council.

Mayor, Cllr Geoff Watson said: “I congratulate the committee who have worked so hard to make the event a success. There is a magnificent display of blooms and clearly an enthusiasm for the event.”

Pictures by Jane Coltman

Award-winning miniature blooms.

1. Alnwick Spring Show

Award-winning miniature blooms. Photo: Jane Coltman

The Pottergate Pantry team provided refreshments.

2. Alnwick Spring Show 2

The Pottergate Pantry team provided refreshments. Photo: Jane Coltman

Margaret Smith’s tulips earned her the Duchess of Northumberland Bowl.

3. Alnwick Spring Show 3

Margaret Smith’s tulips earned her the Duchess of Northumberland Bowl. Photo: Jane Coltman

Jakob Gilroy’s colourful painting won a Highly Commended certificate.

4. Alnwick Spring Show 4

Jakob Gilroy’s colourful painting won a Highly Commended certificate. Photo: Jane Coltman

