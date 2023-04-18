Alnwick Spring Show made a successful return after a three-year break on Saturday.

Show co-ordinator Gill Starkey said: “Given our three year absence, the new show committee were very pleased with how the show went.

"We could have had more entries but plenty of people came along to take a look and the judges were impressed with the standard if not the quantity of entries.

"We have a reputation as a very friendly show and hopefully this will translate into more folk feeling that they could have a go next year.

“The entries in the children’s classes were particularly impressive and next year we need to encourage more adults to enter and increase the number of cookery and craft entries.”

The event, held at Willowburn Sports Centre, was supported by Alnwick Town Council.

Mayor, Cllr Geoff Watson said: “I congratulate the committee who have worked so hard to make the event a success. There is a magnificent display of blooms and clearly an enthusiasm for the event.”

Pictures by Jane Coltman

Award-winning miniature blooms.

The Pottergate Pantry team provided refreshments.

Margaret Smith's tulips earned her the Duchess of Northumberland Bowl.

Jakob Gilroy's colourful painting won a Highly Commended certificate.