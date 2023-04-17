People flocked to Morpeth town centre between Friday and Sunday to enjoy the packed 2023 Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering programme.

More than 40 events filled the streets, park, halls, churches and pubs, with something for all ages, and this included the return of the procession of costumed entertainers and bands on Saturday.

The programme featured quite a few ‘Silly Sangs for Bairns’ in memory of founding committee member Dr Olly Wilson.

Other family entertainment included arts activities and storytelling in various indoor and outdoor venues such as the new leisure centre library with regulars Jim Grant and Taffy Thomas – England’s first Storytelling Laureate – joined by Anna Fancett.

There was also a Northumbrian Pipes Taster day and the opportunity to hear and try out those other quiet and intriguing folk instruments, hammered and plucked dulcimers.

