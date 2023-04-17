News you can trust since 1854
There was plenty to enjoy at the Gathering this year.There was plenty to enjoy at the Gathering this year.
21 pictures from a successful three days of Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering procession and activities

People flocked to Morpeth town centre between Friday and Sunday to enjoy the packed 2023 Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering programme.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST

More than 40 events filled the streets, park, halls, churches and pubs, with something for all ages, and this included the return of the procession of costumed entertainers and bands on Saturday.

The programme featured quite a few ‘Silly Sangs for Bairns’ in memory of founding committee member Dr Olly Wilson.

Other family entertainment included arts activities and storytelling in various indoor and outdoor venues such as the new leisure centre library with regulars Jim Grant and Taffy Thomas – England’s first Storytelling Laureate – joined by Anna Fancett.

There was also a Northumbrian Pipes Taster day and the opportunity to hear and try out those other quiet and intriguing folk instruments, hammered and plucked dulcimers.

A section of the Gathering procession.

1. Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering 1

A section of the Gathering procession. Photo: Brian Morris

Performers in the Gathering procession.

2. Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering 2

Performers in the Gathering procession. Photo: Anne Hopper

These three men had key roles in the Gathering.

3. Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering 3

These three men had key roles in the Gathering. Photo: Brian Morris

Performers in the Gathering procession.

4. Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering 4

Performers in the Gathering procession. Photo: Anne Hopper

