People from Morpeth and further afield enjoyed the various attractions that Fair Day had to offer.

From the children’s fun run to the main procession through the town centre, there was fun for all the family on Sunday.

There was also a stage full of live music and entertainment throughout the day, a funfair, stalls, games, displays, the food court in Oldgate and a range of attractions at High Stanners.

In addition, there were some attractions on Saturday too. A mini food festival on the Market Place was held in the morning and afternoon and ‘Brass Does Rock’ near Carlisle Park’s Pavilion featured Trimdon Brass, Ellington Colliery Brass Band and The Reg Vardy Band, as well as singer Tom Wyllie in the breaks between the bands.

Bristol Street Motors was the key sponsor, Bella Boo’s sponsored the live music stage and the fun run, and Tomahawk Steakhouse Morpeth sponsored the food court.

Also on Saturday and Sunday, Morpeth Antiquarian Society ran its first post-pandemic local history exhibition in the Town Hall.

