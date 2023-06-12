News you can trust since 1854
The event attracted thousands of people to Morpeth town centre.

21 pictures as thousands flock to town to Morpeth Fair Day

People from Morpeth and further afield enjoyed the various attractions that Fair Day had to offer.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST

From the children’s fun run to the main procession through the town centre, there was fun for all the family on Sunday.

There was also a stage full of live music and entertainment throughout the day, a funfair, stalls, games, displays, the food court in Oldgate and a range of attractions at High Stanners.

In addition, there were some attractions on Saturday too. A mini food festival on the Market Place was held in the morning and afternoon and ‘Brass Does Rock’ near Carlisle Park’s Pavilion featured Trimdon Brass, Ellington Colliery Brass Band and The Reg Vardy Band, as well as singer Tom Wyllie in the breaks between the bands.

Bristol Street Motors was the key sponsor, Bella Boo’s sponsored the live music stage and the fun run, and Tomahawk Steakhouse Morpeth sponsored the food court.

Also on Saturday and Sunday, Morpeth Antiquarian Society ran its first post-pandemic local history exhibition in the Town Hall.

There were plenty of smiles during Morpeth Fair Day.

1. Morpeth Fair Day 1

There were plenty of smiles during Morpeth Fair Day. Photo: Brian Morris

Hartbeeps, which runs baby classes and toddler classes, was present at Fair Day.

2. Morpeth Fair Day 2

Hartbeeps, which runs baby classes and toddler classes, was present at Fair Day. Photo: Anne Hopper

The start of the children’s fun run.

3. Morpeth Fair Day 3

The start of the children's fun run. Photo: Brian Morris

‘Brass Does Rock’ took place near Carlisle Park’s Pavilion on Saturday.

4. Morpeth Fair Day 4

'Brass Does Rock' took place near Carlisle Park's Pavilion on Saturday. Photo: Anne Hopper

Related topics:Morpeth