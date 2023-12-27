Dozens of dippers braved the freezing chill to take part in the annual Boxing Day Dip in Berwick.

Temperatures were just 2C as participants arrived at Spittal beach, passing parked cars with frozen windscreens.

Berwick RNLI entered the water in their immersion suits and formed a safety chain with the Coastguard on hand.

Piper Andrew Smith called everyone to the beach and piped them back out of the water.

Cllr Georgina Hill, Northumberland County Councillor for Berwick East said: “This event is going from strength to strength.

"It was pretty choppy out there and we are grateful to the coastguards and RNLI for keeping us all safe.

"A great community get together after Christmas Day and an excellent way to raise money for the MNDA and other brilliant charities.”

Helmsman Robert Frost said: “Knowing the event was taking place, but no one organisation was organising it, as a volunteer RNLI crew we knew it was happening and just wanted – like the other emergency services – to make sure we were all on hand in case a swimmer came into difficulty, as the sea can be very dangerous even to the most ardent swimmer.

“Thankfully, everything went off without an incident and the brave swimmers hopefully raised a lot of money for their chosen charities.”

