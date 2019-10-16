20 jobs on the way as new food hall set to open on Northumberland retail site
Turnbull’s of Alnwick has announced dates for two recruitment days for their new Northumbrian food hall.
The new venture by the long-established family business will see the creation of 20 new jobs for the town.
Turnbull’s have been operating in Alnwick for six generations, with Roger Turnbull founding the butcher’s shop in 1880.
Although the butchers is setting up a new store, the company is keen to maintain their original store in the heart of Alwnick.
Business owner Mark Turnbull said: “The creation of our new Northumbrian Food Hall is an exciting time for the business. It's really important to us to involve local contractors, businesses, suppliers and people in all areas of this project. The creation of jobs for local people is another important aspect of our project.”
The two recruitment days will take place on Thursday, October 17, and Friday, October 18, at Alnwick Rugby Club.
Turnbull’s is the latest business set to move into the new Willowburn Business Park, which is due to open in time for Christmas.
Anthony Cape, asset manager with Northumberland Estates said previously that the Willowburn Retail Park ‘will establish Alnwick as a destination shopping location for the surrounding area and create new employment opportunities’.
He added: “We have been delighted with the interest this scheme has attracted from retailers right from the very beginning.
“As a result, upon completion, the new retail park will offer a diverse mix of brand names and independent retailers. This is great news for Alnwick, particularly at a time when many towns are struggling to uphold a strong retail offer.
“Willowburn Retail Park will establish Alnwick as a destination shopping location for the surrounding area and create new employment opportunities for locals and. in general have a positive effect on the local economy.” said Anthony.
Planning permission for the retail park, on the southern outskirts of the town near Duchess’s Community High School, was granted by county councillors in June 2018. It will have a total of 37,405 sq.ft. of retail floorspace, plus onsite parking for 200 vehicles.