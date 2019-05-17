£2,000 appeal to build a new SHAK food store

The latest instalment in our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog rescue charity SHAK.

I mentioned a few things a couple of weeks ago about how there is more involved in rescue than just walking dogs.

The example I used was how complicated the process of placing dogs into homes or other rescues and then physically moving them from the top to the bottom of country is. A lot of people are involved and it takes some organising.

However, running the charity itself is also a very difficult and consuming act in itself. There are as many admin jobs, if not more, as there are in running a successful business. Everything takes time and planning.

We are very fortunate that we have our own premises that the dogs can call home. These facilities allow us to work through the dogs’ issues on a daily basis and we are very lucky to have them.

The day-to-day processes and the continuity is so vital in the rehabilitation work, it also allows us to save the lives of dogs that otherwise we may not of been able too if we had had to rent boarding kennels.

As you can imagine with between 60 and 70 dogs in our care at one time the facilities are well used and maintaining them is a full time occupation in itself.

Once again there is more than just kennels to look after. There’s laundry rooms and kitchens that need to operate and be kept tidy. All so important to the daily operation, and it is one of those other parts that is the point of me writing this.

We are very fortunate to have such great support from the members of the public which provides the dogs with food. With the numbers we have and being such a small charity financially, we could not afford to buy the quantity we need. Every single donation is so gratefully received.

So generous are the donations we had to construct a metal shed to store them in, using scrap metals we had left over from previous projects and old kennels.

The shed has been brilliant, but like everything time has caught up with the it and we now need to be looking at alternative ways to keep the feed dry and safe.

So to get the project started before it’s too late, we are looking to raise £2,000 to build a ‘room’ made from blocks that will be both weather resistant and long lasting. Sounds so simple, bit would make such a difference.

We have the plans in place, now it’s the hard part to try and raise the money to make it a reality.

If you would like to help us build a new food store you can donate in several ways:

A cheque made payable to SHAK (please write food store on the back) and posted to SHAK HQ Greenwell Road, Alnwick NE66 1HB;

Via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/shaksanctuary (again, please mark your donation food store);

Or by dropping funds into the SHAK Shop at 12 Bowes Street, Blyth NE24 1BD

Our dogs have had such bad starts in life, they deserve the best we can do for them.

Thank you in advance.