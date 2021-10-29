Halloween.

19 pictures of Halloween fun in Northumberland from 2011 to 2015

We’ve raided our archives to take a look back at some Halloween pictures from the past.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 29th October 2021, 2:48 pm

Here are 19 pictures of people from Northumberland having a frightfully good time between 2011 and 2015.

1. Muers and Knox

The Muers and Knox families dressed in style at Alnwick Halloween Festival in 2011. Back row Steven Knox, Anne Knox, David Muers, Michelle Muers, front Archie Muers, Derek Knox and Charlie Muers.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Embleton

Halloween in Embleton in 2012.

Photo: Bob Huggins

3. Performers

Some of the staff from The Alnwick Garden and children from the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts who danced to Michael Jackson's Thriller in 2013.

Photo: James Willoughby

4. Busy Bees

Busy Bees at Amble in 2015.

Photo: JC

Northumberland
