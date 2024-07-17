It was another great turnout for the Rothbury Traditional Music Festival.It was another great turnout for the Rothbury Traditional Music Festival.
19 pictures from this year's fantastic Rothbury Traditional Music Festival

By Lauren Coulson
Published 17th Jul 2024, 12:28 BST
Rain didn't dampen the spirit of a great few days in the Rothbury for its Traditional Music Festival.

Over the weekend was a range of lively music with performances from the likes of The Wilsons, Riever Divas, Niamh Farrell, Di Henderson, Chris Stout and Finlay MacDonald, and KAN as well as local talent from both children and adults.

With the weather being poor, the festival committee moved everything inside and let the show and competitions go on.

Established since the 1970s, the festival is not only one of the longest running, it is also among the few that still provides competitions where children and adults, novices and skilled performers alike, can measure themselves against fellow music enthusiasts.

There was something for all ages as other attractions included Rothbury’s own Highland Pipe Band, a storyteller, pub sessions and dancers.

Here are some photos from this year’s festival.

The Pipe Band on the way to the Mart.

The Pipe Band on the way to the Mart. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography

Chris Stoat and Finlay MacDonald starred at All Saints Church.

Chris Stoat and Finlay MacDonald starred at All Saints Church. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography

Andrew Charleton performing at All Saints Church Rothbury.

Andrew Charleton performing at All Saints Church Rothbury. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography

Di Henderson performing at All Saints Church.

Di Henderson performing at All Saints Church. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography

