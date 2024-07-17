Over the weekend was a range of lively music with performances from the likes of The Wilsons, Riever Divas, Niamh Farrell, Di Henderson, Chris Stout and Finlay MacDonald, and KAN as well as local talent from both children and adults.

With the weather being poor, the festival committee moved everything inside and let the show and competitions go on.

Established since the 1970s, the festival is not only one of the longest running, it is also among the few that still provides competitions where children and adults, novices and skilled performers alike, can measure themselves against fellow music enthusiasts.

There was something for all ages as other attractions included Rothbury’s own Highland Pipe Band, a storyteller, pub sessions and dancers.

Here are some photos from this year’s festival.

1 . Rothbury Music Festival The Pipe Band on the way to the Mart. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography

2 . Rothbury Music Festival Chris Stoat and Finlay MacDonald starred at All Saints Church. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography

3 . Rothbury Music Festival Andrew Charleton performing at All Saints Church Rothbury. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography