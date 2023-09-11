19 pictures from Ingram Show as Indian summer draws crowds to the Northumberland countryside
Crowds flocked to the event to enjoy countryside traditions in a beautiful setting on the edge of Northumberland National Park.
Thanks to Len Smith Photography for the pictures.
Cup winners:
Gray Cup presented to best exhibit in vegetable Section - Tony Cuthbert
Children’s cup for most points in children’s section under 16 - Josh Cowell
The Ladies Cup for most points in industrial and handicraft - Phyllida Hope
The Linhope Salver for most points in horticultural, agricultural and industrial - Robert Lockhart
Branton School Book Token presented to school pupil gaining most points - Elora
Baker Cup presented to best exhibit in classes CH22 to CH25 - Josh Cowell
J Wilson Memorial Cup (confined) presented to best exhibit in industrial section - Jean Givens
Coronation Cup presented to best exhibit in walking stick section - Paul Clark
The Lady Tess Award presented for best overall photograph - David Haw
Special prize in memory of Jimmy Givens given for most points in horticultural section - Robert Lockhart
Mil Lemeunier memorial cup (confined) presented for best dog in show - Lucas Wilson
Paul Lemeunier memorial cup (confined) presented to the best child dog handler - Lucas Wilson