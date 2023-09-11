A glorious late summer’s day helped ensure a successful Ingram Show on Saturday.

Crowds flocked to the event to enjoy countryside traditions in a beautiful setting on the edge of Northumberland National Park.

Thanks to Len Smith Photography for the pictures.

Cup winners:

Gray Cup presented to best exhibit in vegetable Section - Tony Cuthbert

Children’s cup for most points in children’s section under 16 - Josh Cowell

The Ladies Cup for most points in industrial and handicraft - Phyllida Hope

The Linhope Salver for most points in horticultural, agricultural and industrial - Robert Lockhart

Branton School Book Token presented to school pupil gaining most points - Elora

Baker Cup presented to best exhibit in classes CH22 to CH25 - Josh Cowell

J Wilson Memorial Cup (confined) presented to best exhibit in industrial section - Jean Givens

Coronation Cup presented to best exhibit in walking stick section - Paul Clark

The Lady Tess Award presented for best overall photograph - David Haw

Special prize in memory of Jimmy Givens given for most points in horticultural section - Robert Lockhart

Mil Lemeunier memorial cup (confined) presented for best dog in show - Lucas Wilson

Paul Lemeunier memorial cup (confined) presented to the best child dog handler - Lucas Wilson

