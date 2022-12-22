18 of the best Italian restaurants in Northumberland, according to Google reviews

By the end of Boxing Day, many of us will probably be sick of the sight of turkey, pigs in blankets, roasties and sprouts.

So, despite a roast dinner being one of the most popular meals in Britain, it’s not surprising we will probably be craving something different.

And according to a recent survey by YouGov, Italian food is actually top of the list when it comes to our favourite cuisines and junk food.

So, if you are considering a meal out during Christmas and new year, there are literally dozens of high-quality Italian restaurants in Northumberland to choose from.

Here is a list of the best 18, according to Google ratings:

1. Lollo Rosso Italia, Morpeth A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 1,400 reviews.

2. Panuccis, Cramlington A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 274 reviews.

3. Di Sopra, Alnwick A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 386 reviews.

4. La Torre Italian Restaurant, Bedlington A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 556 reviews.