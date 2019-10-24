17 spooktacular shop windows ready for Hallowe'en and you can vote your favourites
Alnwick businesses have got into the spirit of Hallowe’en by taking part in a shop window display competition.
Dozens of traders have come up with some spooktacular creations with the public being asked to vote to narrow the entries down to the final six.
Vote for your favourite at the All About Alnwick Facebook page and clicking on the event ‘Spooktacular Halloween and Ghostly Goings On About Alnwick’.
Judges will then visit the finalists and have their decision by Tuesday, October 29.
Businesses taking part are: Ruby Tuesday, Hotspur 1364, Penn Gallery, The Chocolate Spa, Notes of Northumberland, Boutique Ravello, The Emporium, Shoe Jungle, Bex Hair & Beauty Boutique, Cheese Room at Alnwick Deli, Morrisons, Bell and Sons Menswear, The White Swan Hotel, Victoria’s Hair Salon, Thompsons Opticians, Greggs, Alnwick Vintage & Antique, Halo Retreat, M A Tailoring Sew Simple Sewing repairs and alterations, Penroses, The Wool Shop, Alnwick Markets, The Dirty Bottles Taproom, Smokehouse & Inn, The Black Swan Inn and Gin Bar, The Farm Bakery Shops, Elemental Tattoo & Piercing , Hairess Manes, Northumbria Pets, Balloon Emporium, The Renaissance Boutique, The Bonny Hoose Company, Elite Fitness Super Gym, Elite Aesthetics, The Ale Gate, Capella Hair Design & Tanning Studio, Grannies Tea Room, Kiddies Kabin, Beauty Box, Simply Flowers.