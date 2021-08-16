A Gay Day themed event was held at The Alnwick Garden. Pictures: Jane Coltman

17 pictures of 'Gay Day' celebrations at The Alnwick Garden

The grand finals of the Mr Gay England competition were hosted by The Alnwick Garden.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 16th August 2021, 1:07 pm

For the very first time, this year’s event also featured Mx Drag England, a pageant for all drag artists to express themselves and shine.

The event took place on Saturday – branded as ‘Gay Day’ with lots of entertainment along with education around all things LGBTQI+.

The Alnwick Garden, posting on its Facebook page, wrote: ‘A huge congratulations to our winners and an ever bigger thank you to everyone who came to join the Gay Day celebrations and the @mrgayengland MX Drag finals! There’s been glitter and glam and even more fun!"

Take a look at these 17 pictures taken by Jane Coltman.

