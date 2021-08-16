For the very first time, this year’s event also featured Mx Drag England, a pageant for all drag artists to express themselves and shine.

The event took place on Saturday – branded as ‘Gay Day’ with lots of entertainment along with education around all things LGBTQI+.

The Alnwick Garden, posting on its Facebook page, wrote: ‘A huge congratulations to our winners and an ever bigger thank you to everyone who came to join the Gay Day celebrations and the @mrgayengland MX Drag finals! There’s been glitter and glam and even more fun!"

Take a look at these 17 pictures taken by Jane Coltman.

