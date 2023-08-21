News you can trust since 1854
17 pictures of a strong turnout for this year's Berwick Food and Beer Festival

Residents and visitors to the town enjoyed a range of tasty treats and drinks – as well as the other attractions – at the Berwick Food and Beer Festival 2023.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:27 BST

Brought forward from the previous early September slot, the Berwick Slow Food event took place on the Parade Green and Car Park, a short distance from the previous spot at Berwick Barracks, at the weekend.

The street food, live music and bars offering started on Friday evening and the evening also included some comedy organised by Damp Knight Comedy.

The festival was then in full swing on Saturday and Sunday with the producers market, demo kitchen, local musicians playing all day, diverse street food options, children’s activities and the foodie film exhibit.

The marquee had to be closed for just over an hour on Saturday late afternoon due to high winds. However, spirits were not dampened and the festivities carried on once the marquee was made safe.

Berwick Slow Food would like to thank the event’s many volunteers and sponsors including Martins The Printers, Tempest Brewing and Simpsons Malt.

Posing for a photograph at the Mr Chipstix van.

1. Berwick Food and Beer Festival 1

Posing for a photograph at the Mr Chipstix van.

Bear Claw Brewery.

2. Berwick Food and Beer Festival 2

Bear Claw Brewery.

Visitors from Newcastle up on the train to enjoy the festival.

3. Berwick Food and Beer Festival 3

Visitors from Newcastle up on the train to enjoy the festival.

Festival organisers were rewarded by a sunny weekend, although the high winds did cause an issue with the marquee on Saturday, and thousands of visitors.

4. Berwick Food and Beer Festival 4

Festival organisers were rewarded by a sunny weekend, although the high winds did cause an issue with the marquee on Saturday, and thousands of visitors.

