Various acts entertained the revellers at another successful Blyth Live Festival. Pictures by Steve Brock Photography.Various acts entertained the revellers at another successful Blyth Live Festival. Pictures by Steve Brock Photography.
Various acts entertained the revellers at another successful Blyth Live Festival. Pictures by Steve Brock Photography.

17 pictures as crowds enjoy Liberty X, 911 and others at the Blyth Live Festival in the sunshine

There was another great turnout as Blyth beach was once again transformed into the county’s biggest free family festival.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST

The Liberty X, who originally appeared on the TV programme ‘Popstars’, and 911 bands were the headline acts to wow the crowds on Saturday.

In support will be Rula, Ana Munoz Duo, Emerald Thieves, Just So, Khalysis and 5K, and there were also performances from the Linsey School of Dance, Bede Academy Choir and Community Voices.

As well as the musical attractions, the Blyth Live Festival had street theatre, a bar, food from the county’s finest suppliers, a fun fair and a family activity area.

The event would not have been possible without the support of Blyth Town Council.

Liberty X performed their popular hits.

1. Blyth Live Festival 1

Liberty X performed their popular hits. Photo: Steve Brock Photography


There were big cheers when 911 took to the stage.

2. Blyth Live Festival 2

There were big cheers when 911 took to the stage. Photo: Steve Brock Photography


Crowds at this year's festival.

3. Blyth Live Festival 3

Crowds at this year's festival. Photo: Steve Brock Photography


The other acts on stage included Rula.

4. Blyth Live Festival 4

The other acts on stage included Rula. Photo: Steve Brock Photography


