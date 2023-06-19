17 pictures as crowds enjoy Liberty X, 911 and others at the Blyth Live Festival in the sunshine
The Liberty X, who originally appeared on the TV programme ‘Popstars’, and 911 bands were the headline acts to wow the crowds on Saturday.
In support will be Rula, Ana Munoz Duo, Emerald Thieves, Just So, Khalysis and 5K, and there were also performances from the Linsey School of Dance, Bede Academy Choir and Community Voices.
As well as the musical attractions, the Blyth Live Festival had street theatre, a bar, food from the county’s finest suppliers, a fun fair and a family activity area.
The event would not have been possible without the support of Blyth Town Council.