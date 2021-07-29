Readers have been sharing some great pictures of the summer break so far.

16 of your scorching summer photos as Northumberland Gazette readers enjoy the holidays

The summer holidays are well and truly in session – and Northumberland families have been making the most of the sunshine weather.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 1:47 pm

Whether you have been around the county, exploring the wider North East or enjoying a staycation one thing is for sure; there are plenty of photo opportunities for the taking!

So we asked the Gazette readers to share their favourite photographs of the summer break so far. From learning to surf to picking strawberries, here are some of your top-choice snaps.

1. Double trouble

Leon and James enjoy a summer day in Seahouses.

Photo: Linda Flockhart

2. Horsing around

Morgan aged 12 and Imogen aged 7 enjoying a hack in the hills above Berwick.

Photo: Lauren Hunter

3. Jumping in

Ellen Jackson, age 62, enjoying a dip in the North Sea.

Photo: Ellen Jackson

4. Water baby

Felicity, aged 10 months, enjoys a splash.

Photo: Rachel Bury

