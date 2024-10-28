Halloween 2024 in Northumberland.Halloween 2024 in Northumberland.
Halloween 2024 in Northumberland.

16 of your pictures as Northumberland celebrates Halloween

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 12:33 BST
Children across Northumberland have been getting in the Halloween spirit.

Dozens of our readers have submitted pictures as the wait for the big day draws ever closer.

Here are 16 of them.

We’ll also be carrying a selection of your pictures in this week’s Northumberland Gazette, out on Thursday.

Finlay, 4 and his cousin Lucas, 9.

1. Finlay and Lucas

Finlay, 4 and his cousin Lucas, 9. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Kobi the gruffalo, age 5.

2. Kobi

Kobi the gruffalo, age 5. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Reuben and Ffion Read.

3. Reuben and Ffion

Reuben and Ffion Read. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Allie and Paige.

4. Allie and Paige

Allie and Paige. Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice