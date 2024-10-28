Dozens of our readers have submitted pictures as the wait for the big day draws ever closer.
Here are 16 of them.
We’ll also be carrying a selection of your pictures in this week’s Northumberland Gazette, out on Thursday.
1 / 4
Dozens of our readers have submitted pictures as the wait for the big day draws ever closer.
Here are 16 of them.
We’ll also be carrying a selection of your pictures in this week’s Northumberland Gazette, out on Thursday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.