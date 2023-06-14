16 of the various beer gardens in Northumberland you can go to celebrate National Beer Day
The weather is warm and sunny at the moment and it is National Beer Day tomorrow (June 15).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:29 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:29 BST
So that is a perfect combination to go along to one of the beer gardens that pubs and bars in Northumberland have to offer.
Northumberland is full of establishments that have lovely outdoor spaces, many of which overlook the coast and our stunning countryside.
Here is a selection of pubs and bars in the county identified by Google as having a beer garden – cheers!
Page 1 of 4