Readers have been sharing their beautiful autumn pictures.

16 beautiful pictures to celebrate autumn in the North East

The big coats are on and there’s been an extra nip of cold in the air as we head out and about.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 26th November 2021, 1:29 pm

As we enter the final stages of the autumn, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to call on the region’s photographers to share the best pictures they have taken to celebrate the season across the North East.

And these shots really sum up just how lucky we are to be surrounded by so much beauty – from a stroll on the seaside to a trip to the park.

So before we welcome in winter good and proper, take a moment to enjoy these autumn photographs with their blazing oranges and reds, crunchy copper leaves and plenty of fresh air.

Thank you to everyone who sent in a picture.

1. Sky scenes

Max the dog takes in the beautiful colours in the sky.

Photo: Justin Mathews

2. Over the rainbow

A perfect picture moment by the sea.

Photo: Wendy Baston-Mavin

3. Peaceful

Now that's a parking spot with a view!

Photo: Amber Mortimer-Asher

4. Autumn colours

We would love to crunch through those leaves.

Photo: S T Blackburn

