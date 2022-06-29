Readers have been sharing some of the best pictures they've taken across Northumberland.

16 beautiful pictures taken by Northumberland Gazette readers to celebrate World Camera Day

The recent warm weather has given families more opportunities to get out and about enjoying Northumberland’s outdoor spaces.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 9:24 am

Since today (Wednesday, June 29) is recognised by some as World Camera Day, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate the county’s beauty with some of your own fantastic photographs.

The Northumberland Gazette readers have a keen eye for a superb shot – and dozens of you answered our call on social media for your best photographs taken across this great county.

If you’re in need of a midweek pick-me-up, take a look at our picture round-up.

Thank you to everyone who shared a picture. Click here to add your own to the post and you may see them shared in future.

1. Dinner time!

Caught red-handed! Time for a quick snack ...

Photo: Iris Thompson

2. Beatrix Potter

Jemima Puddle Duck, Peter Rabbit and Tittlemouse spotted in Bebside.

Photo: Jenny Farrell

3. Open sand

Koda makes the most of a quiet hour on the beach at Cambois.

Photo: Liane Moralee

4. Together again

Two wise owls, side by side.

Photo: Sam Hall

