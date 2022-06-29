Since today (Wednesday, June 29) is recognised by some as World Camera Day, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate the county’s beauty with some of your own fantastic photographs.

The Northumberland Gazette readers have a keen eye for a superb shot – and dozens of you answered our call on social media for your best photographs taken across this great county.

If you’re in need of a midweek pick-me-up, take a look at our picture round-up.

Thank you to everyone who shared a picture. Click here to add your own to the post and you may see them shared in future.

1. Dinner time! Caught red-handed! Time for a quick snack ...

2. Beatrix Potter Jemima Puddle Duck, Peter Rabbit and Tittlemouse spotted in Bebside.

3. Open sand Koda makes the most of a quiet hour on the beach at Cambois.

4. Together again Two wise owls, side by side.