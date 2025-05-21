A Wooler attraction has welcomed some 150,000 visitors since it opened its doors just over two years ago.

New figures reveal Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery received 65,000 visitors in its first year and 74,000 visitors in its second year. And almost 10,000 have visited since March this year.

The £16m centre opened in March 2023 and has quickly made a positive impression, winning best new tourism business at the 2025 North East Tourism Awards.

It is now a national finalist for VisitEngland’s new tourism business of the year award, to be announced on June 4.

It is also a finalist in the prestigious RIBA 2025 North East Award for architecture to be announced on May 29.

The venue celebrated World Whisky Day and International Museum Day earlier this month and has a host of events coming up.

Following the popularity of its storytelling events over the Easter holidays, Anglo-Saxon Tales and Ancient Legends will take place on May 27 and 28.

The Finds Officers from the Portable Antiquities Scheme will also be on hand at Ad Gefrin on May 28 for a finds reporting and identification day.

Bookending the half-term holidays, Ad Gefrin will also host a special Highland Stoneware showcase and talk highlighting a lifetime of British craft on May 23 with founder David Grant.

Two concerts, in partnership with Wooler Arts, are also planned. Scottish folk-jazz pianist Fergus McCreadie will play on June 7, and Shakespeare’s Music on June 8. Concert-goers can also enjoy 10% off food and drink at Ad Gefrin’s bistro, Bēodern.

For a full summary of Ad Gefrin’s 2025 events programme please visit adgefrin.co.uk.