15 pictures capture key moment for Wooler whisky distillery

Over 100 school children and local people gathered on the High Street to welcome the arrival of the whisky stills, weighing three tonnes each.
Ad Gefrin opens this autumn with its single malt whisky expected to mature from 2025 onwards.
Take a look at our 15 pictures of the event.
1. Pipes and fiddle
A piper and fiddler lead the parade down the High Street.
Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Whisky still
The giant copper whisky stills weigh three tonnes.
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Team
The project has been led by the Ferguson family.
Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Co-founders
Ad Gefrin co-founders Alan and Eileen Ferguson.
Photo: Jane Coltman