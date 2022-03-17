Celebrations in Wooler as whisky stills for the new distillery arrive.

15 pictures capture key moment for Wooler whisky distillery

Wooler has welcomed two giant copper stills which will become the heart of the Ad Gefrin Visitor Experience and Distillery when it opens later this year.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:04 pm

Over 100 school children and local people gathered on the High Street to welcome the arrival of the whisky stills, weighing three tonnes each.

Ad Gefrin opens this autumn with its single malt whisky expected to mature from 2025 onwards.

Take a look at our 15 pictures of the event.

1. Pipes and fiddle

A piper and fiddler lead the parade down the High Street.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Whisky still

The giant copper whisky stills weigh three tonnes.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Team

The project has been led by the Ferguson family.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Co-founders

Ad Gefrin co-founders Alan and Eileen Ferguson.

Photo: Jane Coltman

