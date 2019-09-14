15 inspiring pictures from this year's Great North Run - one week on
It’s almost one week since more than 50,000 incredible runners from across the world took to the streets between Newcastle and South Shields to cross the finish line at the world’s most famous half marathon.
By Debra Fox
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 12:18 pm
Updated 30 minutes ago
And as their feet start to feel normal, their legs stop aching and they start to remember why signing up felt like a good plan in the first place, we’ve taken a look through our fantastic pictures of the runners in action. Every single one of you is inspirational – and here are just some of our favourite pictures which sum up just what the race, and the experience, is all about.