Morpeth was full of people on Saturday as they enjoyed a range of festive activities, culminating in a lights switch-on, to officially mark the start of Christmas in the town.

There were free rides and face painting, mouth-watering street food and uplifting live entertainment attractions, as well as a Big Christmas Trail, an adult’s quiz and children’s scavenger hunt across the town.

The event’s grand finale saw Santa, Mayor Jade Crawford and a competition winner, five-year-old Izzy McCulloch, take to the stage for the switch-on.

The much-anticipated reveal of Rutherford & Co’s Christmas window also took place during the afternoon.

Coun Crawford said: “It was fantastic to see the streets of Morpeth lined with families having fun to kick-off the Christmas countdown.

“This year was all about bringing people into the town centre to support our local businesses and enjoy a traditional celebration to mark the start of the town’s festivities.

“A huge thank you to everyone who came down and of course our brilliant event team who put the full day together.

“We have The Pavilion Tipi opening at Carlisle Park on November 24, offering festive drinks and wood fired pizzas in addition to the delicious offerings from our Pavilion Cafe. So make sure to come along and continue the festive celebrations here in Morpeth.”

