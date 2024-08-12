14 pictures from Glanton Show as crowds flock to the Northumberland countryside

The show was celebrating its 99th year, with only World War Two and the Covid pandemic causing interruptions.

A wide array of entertainment included a falconry display, children’s sports, face painting, craft stalls, live music, classic cars, hill race, terrier race, a demonstration from West Percy Foxhounds, a companion dog show and an exhibition tent featuring show entries.

And, of course, there was also lots of local produce and home baking for sale.

A Glanton Show post on social media said: “It’s a wrap! Huge thanks to everyone who exhibited, traders, side shows, sponsors and of course all of the lovely visitors who came along this afternoon. We really hope you enjoyed yourselves.

“Special mention goes to our show committee and team of volunteers. Without them the show simply could not take place!”

The show’s roots can actually be traced back almost 170 years – when the ‘Glanton Games’ were first held in 1855, in the field in front of what was then the Red Lion Inn. The programme included wrestling, hurdles, shot put, flat racing, sack races, and even a donkey race.

By 1869, the games were known as ‘The Great Northern Games at Glanton’ and 1887, the Gazette reported that ‘Glanton may be said to be the nursery of wrestling in North Northumberland’. Yet by 1891, it was reported that The Games had been allowed to ‘Fall through and in 1895, the sports were described as ‘A thing of the past’.

However, in that same year, the village launched the Glanton and District Art, Industrial and Loan Exhibition – likely the forerunner to the show we know today.

Pictures by Len Smith Photography

2 . Glanton 2 The Glendale Ceilidh Band. Photo: Len Smith Photography Photo Sales