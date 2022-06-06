Jubilee fun in Alnwick.

14 more pictures of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Alnwick

Jubilee celebrations may have drawn to a close but what a weekend it was.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 6th June 2022, 7:57 pm

Street parties were held in many parts of Alnwick and there were a host of events across the town.

Take a look at these 14 pictures provided by Alnwick Town Council.

1. Street party

Party time at Sycamore Avenue on Sunday as local residents joined forces to lay on a jubilee treat for the children.

Photo: Alnwick Town Council

2. Bloomfield Duo

The Bloomfield Duo, namely Paul Bloomfield and Dee Twentyman.

Photo: Alnwick Town Council

3. Band

Students from The Duchess’s Community High School showed what a talented and versatile bunch they are as their big band, ceilidh band and singers and quartet delighted the audience.

Photo: Alnwick Town Council

4. Drums

Photo: Alnwick Town Council

