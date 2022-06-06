Street parties were held in many parts of Alnwick and there were a host of events across the town.
Take a look at these 14 pictures provided by Alnwick Town Council.
1. Street party
Party time at Sycamore Avenue on Sunday as local residents joined forces to lay on a jubilee treat for the children.
Photo: Alnwick Town Council
2. Bloomfield Duo
The Bloomfield Duo, namely Paul Bloomfield and Dee Twentyman.
Photo: Alnwick Town Council
3. Band
Students from The Duchess’s Community High School showed what a talented and versatile bunch they are as their big band, ceilidh band and singers and quartet delighted the audience.
Photo: Alnwick Town Council
4. Drums
Students from The Duchess’s Community High School showed what a talented and versatile bunch they are as their big band, ceilidh band and singers and quartet delighted the audience.
Photo: Alnwick Town Council