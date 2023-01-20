13 pictures of Alnwick tourist attraction Lilidorei as it makes rapid progress
Rapid progress is being made at Lilidorei – the latest tourist attraction to reach Northumberland.
By Charlie Watson
2 minutes ago
Lilidorei, in Alnwick, is the vision of Her Grace the Duchess of Northumberland and has been more than seven years in the making.
The Kingdom of Lilidorei, where it is Christmas all year round, will encourage children to put away their mobile phones and create their own story.
Here are 13 pictures of the world’s largest play structure as it shoots up ready to open in spring.
