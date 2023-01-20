Rapid progress is being made at Lilidorei – the latest tourist attraction to reach Northumberland.

Lilidorei, in Alnwick, is the vision of Her Grace the Duchess of Northumberland and has been more than seven years in the making.

The Kingdom of Lilidorei, where it is Christmas all year round, will encourage children to put away their mobile phones and create their own story.

Here are 13 pictures of the world’s largest play structure as it shoots up ready to open in spring.

One-of-a-kind magical village encouraging children to put away their mobile phones and create their own story.

A gigantic 26 metre tall climbing frame with tube slides at varying levels.

The Duchess of Northumberland has had the vision of Lilidorei for the past seven years.

Lilidorei is planned to open in spring this year.