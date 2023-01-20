News you can trust since 1854
Lilidorei is planned to be the world's largest play structure.

13 pictures of Alnwick tourist attraction Lilidorei as it makes rapid progress

Rapid progress is being made at Lilidorei – the latest tourist attraction to reach Northumberland.

By Charlie Watson
2 minutes ago

Lilidorei, in Alnwick, is the vision of Her Grace the Duchess of Northumberland and has been more than seven years in the making.

The Kingdom of Lilidorei, where it is Christmas all year round, will encourage children to put away their mobile phones and create their own story.

Here are 13 pictures of the world’s largest play structure as it shoots up ready to open in spring.

1. One-of-a-kind magical village

One-of-a-kind magical village encouraging children to put away their mobile phones and create their own story.

Photo: Contributed

2. A gigantic attraction

A gigantic 26 metre tall climbing frame with tube slides at varying levels.

Photo: Contributed

3. The vision of Her Grace the Duchess of Northumberland

The Duchess of Northumberland has had the vision of Lilidorei for the past seven years.

Photo: Contributed

4. A spring opening

Lilidorei is planned to open in spring this year.

Photo: Contributed

