News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
What a great way to kick off the Christmas period!

13 pictures from Wooler nativity that featured a real life donkey and a new born baby

Wooler United Reformed Church put on a real-life nativity which featured a donkey, sheep and a baby.

By Charlie Watson
4 minutes ago

Crowds followed the performance around Wooler as Mary, Joseph and the animals reminded people of the real meaning of Christmas.

After braving the cold on Saturday, everyone involved ended the day in Glendale Hall where mulled wine and mince pies were enjoyed.

Fliss Barker, who started working on the real-life nativity in July, said: “The performance is an idea I had to bring the community together at Christmas and to tell the Christmas story.”

Here is 13 pictures from the event which gathered the community and kicked off the festivities in Wooler:

1. The stable

The performance ended traditionally in a stable.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. The audience

The nativity performance had a great audience full of members of the community.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Baby Jesus

Featuring in the performance was an angel and a new born baby playing the part of Jesus.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. Fantastic costumes

All of the people who got involved in the performance were dressed in great costumes which captured the traditional nativity.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Wooler