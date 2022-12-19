Wooler United Reformed Church put on a real-life nativity which featured a donkey, sheep and a baby.

Crowds followed the performance around Wooler as Mary, Joseph and the animals reminded people of the real meaning of Christmas.

After braving the cold on Saturday, everyone involved ended the day in Glendale Hall where mulled wine and mince pies were enjoyed.

Fliss Barker, who started working on the real-life nativity in July, said: “The performance is an idea I had to bring the community together at Christmas and to tell the Christmas story.”

Here is 13 pictures from the event which gathered the community and kicked off the festivities in Wooler:

