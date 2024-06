This included a mini food festival during the day in Newmarket and Brass Does Rock by the Carlisle Park Pavilion in the afternoon.

In a post, the Morpeth Fair Day Facebook page said: “Thank you to all those that came along to our Brass Does Rock at The Pavilion and who enjoyed our Fair Day Food Market at Newmarket.”

Performances and various activities are taking place across the town centre this afternoon (Sunday).

Here are a selection of photos from Saturday by Anne Hopper.

Morpeth Fair 2024 Saturday 1 The award-winning Silk Route Spirits. Photo: Anne Hopper

Morpeth Fair 2024 Saturday 2 One of the bands at Brass Does Rock. Photo: Anne Hopper

Morpeth Fair 2024 Saturday 3 Plenty of tasty flavours at this stall. Photo: Anne Hopper

Morpeth Fair 2024 Saturday 4 Brass Does Rock took place by the Carlisle Park Pavilion. Photo: Anne Hopper