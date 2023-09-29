The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) exercised their Freedom of the Borough of Berwick-Upon-Tweed yesterday (Thursday).

Soldiers marched through the town of Berwick with bayonets fixed and pipes and drums beating in recognition of the services of the Regiment.

The marching platoons were made up of soldiers from different battalions within SCOTS and were accompanied by The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, two SCOTS Pipes and Drums and the Regimental Mascot, Corporal Cruachan IV (Shetland pony).

The parade marched from the Barracks and Main Guard through the town centre for about 30 minutes. They passed the Town Hall to salute the Provost, Lord Lieutenant and Senior SCOTS representative, completing their route close to the start point.

As well as members of the public, Berwick councillors and other local officials were in attendance.

The ancient Borough of Berwick-Upon-Tweed has a rich heritage of association with the military and particularly with The King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB), the borough being part of the traditional recruiting areas of the KOSB.

In 2006, the KOSB merged with the rest of the single battalion Scottish infantry regiments to form the new Royal Regiment of Scotland and recruits from the Borough still choose to serve with the Regiment.

The KOSB traditions and history are celebrated in The Royal Regiment of Scotland and The Royal Scots Borderers Battalion accepted the Borough Freedom Rights on behalf of the Regiment in 2009.

The Regiment takes great pride in being able to march through the town with bayonets fixed, regimental colours on show and bands playing.

1 . Royal Regiment of Scotland 1 The parade marched from the Barracks and Main Guard. Photo: Keith Hamblin

2 . Royal Regiment of Scotland 2 The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland in Walkergate. Photo: Margaret Shaw

3 . Royal Regiment of Scotland 3 Standing at attention. Photo: Keith Hamblin

4 . Royal Regiment of Scotland 4 The marching platoons were made up of soldiers from different battalions within SCOTS. Photo: Keith Hamblin