Hundreds of people turned out in Morpeth to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

A parade of representatives from units and organisations, led by Morpeth Pipe Band and including the Duke of Northumberland, set off from the Town Hall and marched to the Cenotaph via Bridge Street, Castle Square and Castle Bank.

After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, the Exhortation and the Last Post, there was a two-minute silence. Wreaths were then laid.

Following the service, the parade reformed on the road and headed back to Bridge Street. The civic group and councillors broke off and assembled at the dais, allowing Morpeth Mayor Jade Crawford to be in place to take the salute.

As well as this parade and service and the short service and two-minute silence in Morpeth on Armistice Day, residents, businesses and organisations in the town have been supporting this year’s Poppy Appeal.

1 . Morpeth Remembrance 1 The head of the parade in Morpeth. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

2 . Morpeth Remembrance 2 Representatives of Morpeth and Northumberland march to the Cenotaph. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

3 . Morpeth Remembrance 3 The representatives included councillors. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

4 . Morpeth Remembrance 4 There were a number of people in uniform. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales