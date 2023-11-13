13 pictures as residents and officials come together in Morpeth to remember fallen
A parade of representatives from units and organisations, led by Morpeth Pipe Band and including the Duke of Northumberland, set off from the Town Hall and marched to the Cenotaph via Bridge Street, Castle Square and Castle Bank.
After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, the Exhortation and the Last Post, there was a two-minute silence. Wreaths were then laid.
Following the service, the parade reformed on the road and headed back to Bridge Street. The civic group and councillors broke off and assembled at the dais, allowing Morpeth Mayor Jade Crawford to be in place to take the salute.
As well as this parade and service and the short service and two-minute silence in Morpeth on Armistice Day, residents, businesses and organisations in the town have been supporting this year’s Poppy Appeal.