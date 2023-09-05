News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Thousands of owners and their dogs attended the event during the weekend at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus.Thousands of owners and their dogs attended the event during the weekend at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus.
Thousands of owners and their dogs attended the event during the weekend at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus.

13 pictures as organisers delighted with success of 2023 North East Dog Festival

Canines of all shapes and sizes, ages and breeds – and their owners – enjoyed a range of activities and attractions at this year’s North East Dog Festival.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST

The event at the weekend saw thousands of owners and their dogs visit Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus, near Ponteland. For 2023, organisers moved two fields into one.

Festival directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “The single field layout didn't disappoint, with more have-a-go activities than ever before and traders from all over the UK, and the feedback has been incredible.

“Our charity dog shows raised a staggering amount, with Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter raising £2,739 and Roo’s Journey raising £1,117.

Dogs from across the country enjoyed everything from pond water retrieves in the gundog scurry to Scentventure.

“As a team of two, with a phenomenal family team behind us, we couldn't be happier with the way things ran this weekend and we are extremely proud to have created something really special here in the North East.”

There was a wide range of have-a-go activities.

1. North East Dog Festival 1

There was a wide range of have-a-go activities. Photo: Ben Heward Images

Photo Sales
The charity dog shows raised decent totals.

2. North East Dog Festival 2

The charity dog shows raised decent totals. Photo: Ben Heward Images

Photo Sales
Agility.

3. North East Dog Festival 3

Agility. Photo: Ben Heward Images

Photo Sales
A dog and their owner pictured waiting for their turn.

4. North East Dog Festival 4

A dog and their owner pictured waiting for their turn. Photo: Ben Heward Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PontelandDogsNorth East