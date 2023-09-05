Canines of all shapes and sizes, ages and breeds – and their owners – enjoyed a range of activities and attractions at this year’s North East Dog Festival.

The event at the weekend saw thousands of owners and their dogs visit Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus, near Ponteland. For 2023, organisers moved two fields into one.

Festival directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “The single field layout didn't disappoint, with more have-a-go activities than ever before and traders from all over the UK, and the feedback has been incredible.

“Our charity dog shows raised a staggering amount, with Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter raising £2,739 and Roo’s Journey raising £1,117.

“Dogs from across the country enjoyed everything from pond water retrieves in the gundog scurry to Scentventure.

“As a team of two, with a phenomenal family team behind us, we couldn't be happier with the way things ran this weekend and we are extremely proud to have created something really special here in the North East.”

