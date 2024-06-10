The early morning rain cleared and it was nice and bright for the main parade of classic vehicles and the various other attractions.

These included performances from Morpeth Pipe Band and other musicians, a dog show, pony rides and a climbing wall at High Stanners, a funfair, stalls and a food court.

Organisers thanked event sponsors Bristol Street Motors, Bella Boo’s and the North East Combined Authority, and organisations such as Northumberland County Council and Northumbria Police for their support.

John Beynon, part of the Fair Day committee, added: “This has been one of the busiest years we’ve ever had. The Fair Day traders were pleased and the local businesses in Morpeth town centre that I’ve spoken with said they did well on the day.

“It has been the best ever year for positive comments on social media and we had the largest ever number of participants for the fun run.

“We have a small team who all do great work and also thanks to all the volunteers for their efforts.”

Morpeth Pipe Band entertained a large crowd in the town centre.

Members of the KEVI Steel Band.

The traditional Fair Day parade of classic vehicles.