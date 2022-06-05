The sunny weather helped bolster the crowds and there was a genuine party atmosphere in the town on Saturday. Here’s 13 pictures of some of the events:
1. Community effort
Oliul Khan, from Magna Tandoori in Bridge Street, was delighted to contribute Union Jack flags to help to decorate Bridge Street in Berwick.
Photo: Oliul Khan and Stephen Scott
2. Exhibition
Berwick Town Hall held a free jubilee exhibition.
Photo: Alan Hughes
3. Jubilee exhibition
Volunteers from Berwick Archives greeting some of the 1000 visitors to the exhibition at the town hall on Saturday, organised by Linda Bankier.
Photo: Margaret Shaw
4. Trip down memory lane
Artefacts from the 1950s and 1960s on display in Berwick Town Hall.
Photo: Margaret Shaw