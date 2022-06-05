Celebrations are continuing in Berwick today for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Scores of people enjoyed an exhibition, entertainment, live music and stalls as part of Berwick’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

By Amanda Bourn
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 12:40 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 12:59 pm

The sunny weather helped bolster the crowds and there was a genuine party atmosphere in the town on Saturday. Here’s 13 pictures of some of the events:

1. Community effort

Oliul Khan, from Magna Tandoori in Bridge Street, was delighted to contribute Union Jack flags to help to decorate Bridge Street in Berwick.

Photo: Oliul Khan and Stephen Scott

2. Exhibition

Berwick Town Hall held a free jubilee exhibition.

Photo: Alan Hughes

3. Jubilee exhibition

Volunteers from Berwick Archives greeting some of the 1000 visitors to the exhibition at the town hall on Saturday, organised by Linda Bankier.

Photo: Margaret Shaw

4. Trip down memory lane

Artefacts from the 1950s and 1960s on display in Berwick Town Hall.

Photo: Margaret Shaw

