If you are looking for a fantastic view if heading outdoors this weekend, there are plenty of options in north Northumberland.
To be honest, you could stick a pin in the map and find a great view wherever it landed!
But here is a selection of our favourite picturesque places, with images from Jane Coltman.
1. Corby's Crag, Alnwick
Corby's Crag on the Alnwick Moor road between Alnwick and Rothbury, with unrivaled views of the Cheviots. The scene which takes in the ruined Edlingham Castle was used in the poster for the first Hobbit film. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Berwick bridges
England's most northerly town of Berwick Upon Tweed with two of the iconic bridges that are famous features of the town. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Warkworth Castle from Amble
Warkworth Harbour in Amble is a fantastic place to watch the sun set looking past the moored boats towards Warkworth Castle. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Bamburgh Castle from the beach
A favourite view of many, Bamburgh Castle and the gloriously spacious Bamburgh Beach. Photo: Jane Coltman