Now the weather is finally starting to warm up, more of us will be looking to head outdoors.
Northumberland is home to some of the UK’s most magnificent castles and some have re-opened today (Friday) or are re-opening tomorrow (Saturday).
Here is a list of 13 highly rated castles as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘Traveller favourites’.
1. Bamburgh Castle
Bamburgh Castle was home to the Anglo Saxon Kings of Northumbria. Crowning nine acres of the Great Whin Sill, Bamburgh Castle has stood guard above the Northumberland coast for thousands of years. Discover a castle like no other during your visit. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Alnwick Castle
Alnwick Castle, which was used as Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, pictured from the Lion Bridge. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Warkworth Castle
Warkworth Castle is a ruined medieval castle towering above the village of Warkworth. The village and castle occupy a loop of the River Coquet. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Dunstanburgh Castle
The magnificent ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle sit on the Northumberland coast. The castle was built at a time when relations between King Edward II and his most powerful baron, Earl Thomas of Lancaster, had become openly hostile. Lancaster began the fortress in 1313. Photo: Catherine Davies