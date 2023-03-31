News you can trust since 1854
A list of 13 highly rated castles in Northumberland as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘Traveller favourites’.

13 castles in Northumberland to visit during the Easter holidays

Now the weather is finally starting to warm up, more of us will be looking to head outdoors.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:59 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 17:59 BST

Northumberland is home to some of the UK’s most magnificent castles and some have re-opened today (Friday) or are re-opening tomorrow (Saturday).

Here is a list of 13 highly rated castles as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘Traveller favourites’.

Bamburgh Castle was home to the Anglo Saxon Kings of Northumbria. Crowning nine acres of the Great Whin Sill, Bamburgh Castle has stood guard above the Northumberland coast for thousands of years. Discover a castle like no other during your visit.

1. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle was home to the Anglo Saxon Kings of Northumbria. Crowning nine acres of the Great Whin Sill, Bamburgh Castle has stood guard above the Northumberland coast for thousands of years. Discover a castle like no other during your visit. Photo: Jane Coltman

Alnwick Castle, which was used as Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, pictured from the Lion Bridge.

2. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle, which was used as Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, pictured from the Lion Bridge. Photo: Jane Coltman

Warkworth Castle is a ruined medieval castle towering above the village of Warkworth. The village and castle occupy a loop of the River Coquet.

3. Warkworth Castle

Warkworth Castle is a ruined medieval castle towering above the village of Warkworth. The village and castle occupy a loop of the River Coquet. Photo: Jane Coltman

The magnificent ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle sit on the Northumberland coast. The castle was built at a time when relations between King Edward II and his most powerful baron, Earl Thomas of Lancaster, had become openly hostile. Lancaster began the fortress in 1313.

4. Dunstanburgh Castle

The magnificent ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle sit on the Northumberland coast. The castle was built at a time when relations between King Edward II and his most powerful baron, Earl Thomas of Lancaster, had become openly hostile. Lancaster began the fortress in 1313. Photo: Catherine Davies

NorthumberlandTripAdvisor