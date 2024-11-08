A rare 12th century Chinese stoneware jar from the Northern Song Dynasty is being auctioned.

The jar, which had been in the same private family collection for over 75 years, was discovered during a valuation visit on the Northumberland coast.

It will be auctioned by Anderson & Garland, Newcastle, on November 28-29 and carries a pre-sale estimate of £15,000 to £20,000.

The unusual piece, just 11cm high, had been exhibited in London in the 1930s and 1950s.

Nigel Smith holding the Chinese jar.

"Discovering this exquisite 12th-century Northern Song Dynasty stoneware jar in Northumberland was a rare and exciting moment," said Nigel Smith, head of Asian Art and Ceramics at Anderson & Garland.

"Its tortoiseshell glaze and remarkable condition are a testament to the craftsmanship of the era and the care it has received over centuries. Pieces like this, especially with such an intriguing provenance and exhibition history, rarely come to market. We are thrilled to bring it to auction, and we anticipate strong interest from collectors around the world.”