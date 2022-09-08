12 pictures of The Queen in Northumberland
The Queen has made several visits to Northumberland during her reign.
The first came in 1956 – four years after she became Queen - when she visited Berwick as part of a ‘Scottish’ tour.
Two years later the royal yacht ‘Britannia’ anchored off the north Northumberland coast so that the Queen and Prince Phillip could visit Holy Island.
She visited Berwick again in 2001 and then in 2011 went to Alnwick Castle and Gardens.
Here is a pictorial look back at those visits.
Page 1 of 3