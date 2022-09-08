News you can trust since 1854
The Queen in Northumberland.

12 pictures of The Queen in Northumberland

The Queen has made several visits to Northumberland during her reign.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:14 pm

The first came in 1956 – four years after she became Queen - when she visited Berwick as part of a ‘Scottish’ tour.

Two years later the royal yacht ‘Britannia’ anchored off the north Northumberland coast so that the Queen and Prince Phillip could visit Holy Island.

She visited Berwick again in 2001 and then in 2011 went to Alnwick Castle and Gardens.

Here is a pictorial look back at those visits.

1. Berwick 1956

The Queen is presented with a salmon on her visit to Berwick in 1956. She is pictured with Mayor Mrs Adams by the Royal Tweed Bridge.

Photo: Unknown

2. Berwick 2001

The Queen chats to cub scouts on Marygate in Berwick in 2001.

Photo: no

3. Town Hall

The Queen on the steps of Berwick town hall with Mayor Rae Huntly on her 2001 visit.

Photo: National World

4. Alnwick 2001

The Queen on a visit to The Alnwick Garden in 2011.

Photo: Jane.Coltman

