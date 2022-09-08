The first came in 1956 – four years after she became Queen - when she visited Berwick as part of a ‘Scottish’ tour.

Two years later the royal yacht ‘Britannia’ anchored off the north Northumberland coast so that the Queen and Prince Phillip could visit Holy Island.

She visited Berwick again in 2001 and then in 2011 went to Alnwick Castle and Gardens.

Here is a pictorial look back at those visits.

1. Berwick 1956 The Queen is presented with a salmon on her visit to Berwick in 1956. She is pictured with Mayor Mrs Adams by the Royal Tweed Bridge. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Berwick 2001 The Queen chats to cub scouts on Marygate in Berwick in 2001. Photo: no Photo Sales

3. Town Hall The Queen on the steps of Berwick town hall with Mayor Rae Huntly on her 2001 visit. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. Alnwick 2001 The Queen on a visit to The Alnwick Garden in 2011. Photo: Jane.Coltman Photo Sales