Northumberland Dog Rescue is a charity dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs in the county.
Many of the latest arrivals at the kennels, which is based near Alnwick, are victims of the drive to find lockdown companions during the pandemic.
Three years on, many animals are now being given up as people’s lives return to normal.
Of course the dedicated staff and volunteers at Northumberland Dog Rescue ensure the animals’ days are filled with plenty of exercise and play, but the pooches still need a place to call their own.
If you are interested in adopting one of them, email [email protected] with as much information about yourself as possible.
Here are 12 dogs looking for a new home:
1. Bobby
Bobby, who is almost six years old, is looking for his forever home. As a dog who is highly energetic yet highly anxious, Bobby needs a calm home with no other dogs or children. As an affectionate pup, Bobby is also looking for an owner who spends a lot of time at home as he hates being alone for too long.
Photo: Contributed
2. Ralph
Ralph is a collie mixed lurcher who looks very similar to a lurcher, but acts a lot like a collie. As a very intelligent boy who loves to play fetch and go for walks, Ralph needs an owner who will spend time on walks. He is looking for a child-free home.
Photo: Contributed
3. Pax
Pax, 12 years old, is looking for a rural home with no other pets and limited visitors. He had an awful life before being rescued by volunteers at Northumberland Dog Rescue, and now needs a loving, peaceful and comfy place to live.
Photo: Contributed
4. Teddy
Teddy is a young chihuahua mixed French bulldog.When Teddy arrived at the charity, he was scared of everything as in his previous home he was never let outdoors. Teddy is still nervous, but is now more eager to meet more people. Teddy could now live with another calm dog, but is looking for a home with no kids.
Photo: Contributed