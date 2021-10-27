Gazette readers have been picking their favourite pictures taken across Northumberland.

12 beautiful pictures to brighten your day - taken by Northumberland Gazette readers

We can all agree that Northumberland is home to some spectacular views.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 4:55 am

And if a call-out on our Facebook page is anything to go by, the county is very lucky to have so many of its wonderful sights captured on camera.

We recently launched a search for a new cover picture to feature on our Facebook page.

Hundreds of Gazette readers got in touch to share their favourite snaps taken across the county – and there were so many to choose from, we have rounded up just a selection of them for you here.

So enjoy all of the beauty Northumberland has to offer in our reader picture special.

Click here to see more of the fantastic photos and add your own to the post.

Thank you again to everyone who contributed; we will use as many pictures as we can in the coming weeks, with credit to the photographer.

1. Reflections

Taken at Druridge Bay.

Photo: Mark Davis

2. Chasing waterfalls

The Three Sisters' waterfall at Hen Hole, Cheviot.

Photo: Dave Turnbull

3. Pink skies

Taking to the water in Hexham.

Photo: Emma Coates

4. Walkies

Enjoying the sunrise at Cambois Beach.

Photo: Sian Louise Cruci

