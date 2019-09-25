104th Thropton Show in Northumberland proved to be a huge hit with the crowds - are you in our pictures
The 104th Thropton Show proved to be the perfect day out for the whole family on Saturday.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 11:01 am
Fine weather ensured a good turnout to enjoy the trade stands, entertainment and to view the exhibits in the horticultural and industrial classes.
Highlights included the Rothbury Highland Pipe Band, Simonside Fell Race, dog rally, wrestling and quoits competition.
A post on Thropton Show’s Facebook page summed it up: “Well.. We had a fantastic show day! We would just like to say once again a huge thank you to all who came and either visited or helped! We couldn't do it without you so thank you.”
