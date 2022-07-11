101-year-old veteran heads to Northumberland to visit grandson at fire station

Jeff Brereton joined the Royal Air Force before starting his firefighter career by enrolling in the National Fire Service in 1946.

He spent his career with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and before retiring in January 1981, he was Assistant Chief Fire Officer at its brigade headquarters.

Jeff was also awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal in 1981.

Jeff Brereton with grandson Rob Sanders.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service was honoured to host the veteran when he said that he wanted to visit his grandson, Rob Sanders, in person.

Rob – who is a firefighter at Pegswood station – said his granddad was his inspiration to join the service.

He added: “As soon as I got in the fire service, I told my granddad and his first words were ‘I'm so excited, can I visit and look round’?

“I’ve always wanted to follow in his footsteps and I’m so very proud that I am a firefighter with Northumberland Fire and Rescue.

“I’m hoping my career is as successful as his. And I’m looking forward to gaining more experience and knowledge.”

Chief Fire Officer Paul Hedley said: “What an absolute pleasure it’s been for us to host Jeff and his family at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service headquarters during his visit to the county to see his grandson.